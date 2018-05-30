This date in baseball

1894 Boston's Robert Lowe became the first major leaguer to hit four home runs in a game, leading the Beaneaters to a 20-11 victory over Cincinnati. After hitting four consecutive home runs, Lowe added a single to set a record with 17 total bases.

1922 Between the morning and afternoon games of a Memorial Day doubleheader, Max Flack of the Chicago Cubs was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for Cliff Heathcote. They played one game for each team.

1927 In the fourth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, shortstop Jim Cooney of the Chicago Cubs caught Paul Waner's liner, stepped on second to double Lloyd Waner and then tagged Clyde Barnhart coming from first for an unassisted triple play.

1935 Babe Ruth made his last major league appearance. He played one inning for the Boston Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jim Bivin retired Babe Ruth on a grounder, his final major league at-bat.

1956 Mickey Mantle hit a home run that came within a foot-and-a-half of leaving Yankee Stadium. It hit the face of the upper deck in right field, 370 feet from home plate and 117 feet in the air. Mantle became the first player to hit 20 home runs by the end of May, with the Yankees beating the Washington Senators 4-3.

1962 Pedro Ramos of the Cleveland Indians tossed a three-hitter and hit two home runs, including a grand slam, for a 7-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

1977 Cleveland's Dennis Eckersley pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against the California Angels.

1982 Baltimore's Cal Ripken Jr. began his record consecutive games streak by starting at third base against the Toronto Blue Jays.

1987 Eric Davis hit a grand slam in the third inning, breaking two National League records and leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davis became the first NL player to hit three grand slams in a month and his major league leading 19 home runs broke the NL record for most home runs in April and May.

1992 Scott Sanderson became the ninth pitcher to beat all 26 major league teams as the New York Yankees defeated Milwaukee 8-1. Sanderson joined Nolan Ryan, Tommy John, Don Sutton, Mike Torrez, Rick Wise, Gaylord Perry, Doyle Alexander and Rich Gossage as those who have defeated every club.

2003 Ken Griffey Jr. hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning and a go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th to lead Cincinnati over Florida 4-3.

2009 Travis Tucker hit an RBI single with one out in the top of the 25th inning, leading Texas to a 3-2 victory over Boston College in the longest game in NCAA history. The game eclipsed the previous record of 23 innings, set in 1971 when Louisiana-Lafayette defeated McNeese State 6-5.

2011 Jo-Jo Reyes won for the first time in 29 starts by throwing his first career complete game to lead Toronto to an 11-1 rout of Cleveland. Reyes avoided becoming the first pitcher to go winless in 29 starts. Oakland's Matt Keough went 28 starts between victories in 1978 and 1979, matching the dubious mark first set by Boston's Cliff Curtis in 1910 and 1911. The left-hander went 0-13 with a 6.59 ERA in his 28 starts between wins.

Today's birthdays Zack Wheeler, 28; Tony Watson, 33; Fernando Salas, 33.

