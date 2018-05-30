Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 9:16 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Arkansas athletes honored

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.

Kenzo Cotton

Arkansas senior Kenzo Cotton, and juniors Gabe Moore, Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard were selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA)

academic all-district track and cross country team Tuesday.

Cotton graduated with his bachelor’s degree earlier this month in kinesiology/ exercise science. Moore is a biomedical engineering major.

Jacobus and Hoggard, who are twin sisters from Cabot, have maintained a 4.00 GPA and are majoring in chemistry.

CoSIDA will announce the 2017-2018 ac- Cotton ademic All-America teams in June.

