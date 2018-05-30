Home / Latest News /
TRACK AND FIELD: Arkansas athletes honored
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.
Arkansas senior Kenzo Cotton, and juniors Gabe Moore, Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard were selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA)
academic all-district track and cross country team Tuesday.
Cotton graduated with his bachelor’s degree earlier this month in kinesiology/ exercise science. Moore is a biomedical engineering major.
Jacobus and Hoggard, who are twin sisters from Cabot, have maintained a 4.00 GPA and are majoring in chemistry.
CoSIDA will announce the 2017-2018 ac- Cotton ademic All-America teams in June.
