Travelers rack up 22 hits in blowout

MIDLAND, Texas -- Braden Bishop finished a triple shy of the cycle, and the Arkansas Travelers belted out 22 hits to outslug Midland 16-10 in front of 2,967 at Security Bank Ballpark.

Bishop was 4 for 5, clubbing a two-run home run in the second inning for one of nine extra-base hits for the Travs.

All nine Arkansas batters collected at least one hit, and eight of them had two or more. J.P. Sportman and Tyler Marincov each hit two home runs for Midland, which trailed 10-8 after three innings. Marincov collected a game-high six RBI.

Starter Nathan Bannister struck out 6 but could not get out of the fifth inning, giving up 9 hits and 9 earned runs for the Travs. Reliever Matt Walker (1-0) picked up the victory. David McKay and Matt Festa combined to throw three scoreless innings to close out the game.

Losing pitcher Joel Seddon (3-3) allowed 13 hits and 10 runs -- all earned -- in his 2⅔ innings.

Travs' designated hitter Dario Pizzano drove in a team-high 4 runs, going 3 for 6. Bishop and Chuck Taylor each drove in three runs for the Travs. Joey Curletta and Joe DeCarlo each hit two doubles.

Travs at a glance

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Security Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (4-4, 5.20); Rockhounds: RHP Logan Shore (0-0, 0.00)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m.

