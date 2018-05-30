UNDER THE RADAR: Bentonville West's Will Jarrett

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bentonville West’s Will Jarrett.

CLASS: 2019

POSITION: QB

SIZE: 6-0, 170 pounds

SPEED: 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash

STATS: Completed 207 of 309 passes for 3,514 yards, 28 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and rushed 109 times for 226 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2017.

GPA: 3.5

ACT: 26

OFFERS: East Central University and Arkansas Tech

SHOWING INTEREST: Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Tulsa

COACH: Bryan Pratt

“In my 23 years, he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever had. I guess the knock on him he’s not 6-5. He plays baseball so he doesn't get to hit the weight room much. No true offseason because he’s always playing. He’s a kid the ball jumps off his hand and he has great fundamentals and he’s really, really smart. He made 26 on his ACT.

“He’s a steal for anybody that recruits him. That’s what I tell the coaches when they come in. Obviously, we’ve had numerous people show up looking at Jadon (Jackson) and Kendall (Young), and he's the one I always tell he's the steal of the whole Bentonville West recruiting."

PLAYMAKER:

“He’s a high 4.7 guy. He’s really good change of direction. He’s had the longest run in our school’s history with 80 something yards against Cabot when he was sophomore. He’s just a football player. If you remember, our first year we didn't have any seniors and we had to play kids both ways and he got the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club Player of the Week twice and in both those games he lead us in tackles, had 300 yards passing and a hundred yards rushing.”

INTANGIBLES:

“I haven’t coached a kid that’s any tougher than he is because he’s taken some shots the last couple of years and always bounces back.

“He’s a true quarterback. Everything we do offensively he makes it work because he’s really got a quick release and really smart. He can check down and keeps the play alive. It’s hard to coach the young kids how to keep the play alive, stay in the pocket even though you’re getting some pressure. A lot of kids want to take off running. He understands how to buy his receivers time.

“He’ll end up getting a Division I offer. It’s just going to be probably late and somebody thinks they’re going to get somebody else and it doesn’t pan out. I’m telling you, he’s a steal.”