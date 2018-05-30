Home /
VIDEO: Arkansas center signee Ibby Ali
Arkansas center signee Ibby Ali recently worked out at Maumelle High School with trainer and coach Michael Mills before reporting to Fayetteville over the weekend.
Ali (6-10, 235 pounds) signed with Baylor in April, but received a release from his national letter of intent. A native of Nigeria, he began playing basketball in 2014 after arriving in Arkansas.
He averaged 4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field as a senior at Maumelle High School in 2017.
