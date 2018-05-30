Wacha, three homers lift Cardinals over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched two-hit ball for 6 2/3 innings and the St. Louis Cardinals, boosted by three home runs, beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter and Francisco Pena homered to help St. Louis top the NL Central leaders.

Wacha (6-1), who entered the game with a 2.17 ERA in May, allowed just one run. He walked four and struck out three, and combined with two relievers to limit the Brewers to three hits.

The Cardinals took control by scoring four times in the second inning off Zach Davies (2-5). Bader led off with a home run, Carpenter walked with the bases loaded and Jedd Gyorko wound with a two-run single when his slowly hit grounder escaped the reach of second baseman Hernan Perez.

Zach Davies, making his second start since coming off the disabled list with a right rotator cuff injury, allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Perez got the Brewers’ first hit with a soft single to center to lead off the fifth. The only other hit off Wacha was a sharp single by Eric Sogard in the seventh, the last batter the Cardinals pitcher faced.

Milwaukee scored in the seventh on a pinch-hit double by Jonathan Villar off reliever Sam Tuivailala. Jordan Hicks finished with two perfect innings, striking out four.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 6 Anthony Rizzo shook off the boos and sparked a late rally with his ninth home run of the season as the Chicago Cubs held off the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates. A day after his aggressive slide at home plate that took out Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz drew a rebuke from Major League Baseball, Rizzo doubled in the first inning and sent a solo shot off Edgar Santana (2-1) just over the railing of the Clemente Wall in right field to knot the game at 4.

BRAVES 7, METS 6 Johan Camargo homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning after the Atlanta Braves rallied from a pair of four-run deficits, stunning New York and capping a miserable day for the injury-plagued Mets. Camargo’s liner off Gerson Bautista just cleared the right-field wall , the Braves’ second walk-off homer in two days against their NL East rival. Asdrubal Cabrera homered twice and Adrian Gonzalez also went deep for the Mets.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Michael Brantley, Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis each hit a solo home run, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox. Brantley was 3 for 4 and extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the majors. He homered in the third and had an RBI single in the seventh. YANKEES 6, ASTROS 5 (10) Brett Gardner tied it with his second homer of the game, a one-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning, Gleyber Torres hit a winning single in the 10th and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros. The Yankees won despite making five errors — including two by Torres at second base — for the first time since 2014. They also came up with a startling defensive play in the 10th when Aroldis Chapman threw a 100 mph fastball to the backstop that took a fortuitous carom to catcher Gary Sanchez, who threw out Tony Kemp at third base. Charlie Morton appeared set to win his 11th straight decision and become the American League’s first eight-game winner. Manager A.J. Hinch chose not to use closer Ken Giles for the third straight day and sent Chris Devenski to the mound with a 5-3 lead for the bottom of the ninth.

ANGELS 9, TIGERS 2 Ian Kinsler hit a three-run homer, Luis Valbuena went deep twice and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers . Nick Tropeano (3-3) made the most of Los Angeles’ offensive display, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Sandy Leon hit a home run and two doubles, Xander Bogaerts also homered and Rick Porcello took a three-hitter into the seventh inning, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays to match the second-best start in franchise history. J.D. Martinez also had two of Boston’s six doubles. The Red Sox (38-17) won for the eighth time in 10 games to maintain the best record in the major leagues and their best record through 55 games since 2002. Only the 1946 Boston team that started 42-13 with Ted Williams and Bobby Doerr returning from World War II had a better start.