RB Aaron Young and his father discuss upcoming Arkansas visit

Arkansas running back target Aaron Young and his father, Anthony will arrive in Fayetteville for an official visit on Sunday. They joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss the upcoming trip.

Young, 5-10, 195, of Coatesville, Pa., has scholarship offers from the Hogs, Michigan State, Stanford, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Northwestern, Stanford, Rutgers and others. They also have plans to officially visit Michigan State and Stanford.

Why Arkansas visit:

"I think the biggest thing would be the coaching staff and Coach (Jeff) Traylor just reaching out to me. He's a great guy and I love them so I'm going to get down and see how coaches up the players and see how is around me."

Traylor being a great guy:

"Just the energy he brings when he speaks to you. He's very honest about everything. He's straightforward so that's a big part so I can trust him."

Traylor on Aaron:

"They've been telling me I'm a heck of a player and Coach Traylor told me their evaluation of me was they thought I was good enough to have two scholarships."

Anthony and spring official visits:

"Very helpful. They still haven't quite figured everything out, but it helps a lot of families who live far away and really can't afford to take the time off from work or things like that."