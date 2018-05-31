Home / Latest News /
Central Arkansas man wins $200,000 off $10 lottery ticket
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
A Cabot man won $200,000 off a $10 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Isauro Tamez, 64, bought the winning ticket at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1203 S. Pine St. in Cabot, according to a Facebook post by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Tamez was playing the Bonus Payout game, the post states.
