Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:05 p.m.

Central Arkansas man wins $200,000 off $10 lottery ticket

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.



A Cabot man won $200,000 off a $10 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Isauro Tamez, 64, bought the winning ticket at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1203 S. Pine St. in Cabot, according to a Facebook post by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Tamez was playing the Bonus Payout game, the post states.

