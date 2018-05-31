Arkansas State keeps tuition same for 2018-19 year, raises fees

In-state students at public universities in Arkansas will pay the same in tuition as last year but more in fees for the 2018-19 school year, with Arkansas State University becoming the last four-year school to approve a plan that follows a recommendation the governor issued in January.

The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees also kept in-state tuition flat for its four other colleges, with all but Arkansas State University Mid-South in West Memphis raising fees by up to 1.7 percent. The system's four-year campus in Jonesboro increased mandatory fees by 1.53 percent.

The system said the fee increases will mainly fund added security measures on campus.

The Jonesboro school's rate — $9,439 in tuition and fees for the 2018-19 academic year for an Arkansas resident taking 15 credit hours — now falls roughly in the middle of the state's public universities. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will charge the most, while the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has the lowest rate, according to figures provided by the institutions.

