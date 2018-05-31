Home / Latest News /
Arkansas TV station to host 'Survivor' casting call
A Northwest Arkansas TV station wants to help residents outwit, outplay and outlast.
KFSM-TV, a CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, is hosting a Survivor casting call Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sam's Club at 1517 Gene George Blvd. in Springdale.
According to the station's website, the event — co-hosted by The Party Place — Springdale is one of two cities in the country where open casting calls are being held.
The station will reportedly record applicants' one-minute auditions, which will be used in casting the next two seasons of the reality show. Contestants must be 18, U.S. citizens, in good health and consent to a background check. They must also bring a copy of this release form.
Survivor: David Vs. Goliath, the CBS show's 37th season, will premiere this fall. That cast has already been chosen.
