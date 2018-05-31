Arkansas will have afternoon kickoffs vs. Eastern Illinois, North Texas

Arkansas' first two games at the renovated Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be played during the afternoon hours.

The Razorbacks will have 3 p.m. kickoffs against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1 and North Texas on Sept. 15. The season opener against Eastern Illinois will be televised by SEC Network, while the North Texas game will be available on SEC Network Alternate. Both games will be streamed on ESPN digital platforms.

Arkansas' first two home game times were released in coordination with the SEC, which released start times and TV designations for the first three weeks of the 2018 season on Thursday.

The Razorbacks' Sept. 8 game at Colorado State had already been announced as part of the Mountain West Conference schedule. That game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

The rest of Arkansas' game times and TV designations will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.