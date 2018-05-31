Authorities in Arkansas searching for woman accused of leaving 4-month-old alone while babysitting

Authorities in Arkansas are searching for a woman accused of leaving an infant she was babysitting alone and stealing from one of the child's parents.

The Hot Springs Police Department said on Facebook that Crassie Lavon Beasley, 26, is wanted on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and theft of property, more than $2,500.

The Thursday post states that she is accused of leaving a 4-month-old alone.

No further information about the case was released.