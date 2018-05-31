Break-in reported at west Little Rock Mexican restaurant

Authorities are investigating after a break-in at a Mexican restaurant in west Little Rock, according to a police report.

Officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the Chuy's at 16001 Chenal Parkway in response to a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers found a smashed window on a door on the building’s east side.

The eatery’s liquor room and office were reportedly broken into. The thief tried to open the cash drawer but failed, police said.

No suspects were listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.