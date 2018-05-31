Clinton School's coming events include discussion about Little Rock theater's future, talk on ex-president's novel

The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service’s Speaker Series has three coming events planned in Little Rock.

On Tuesday, there will be a panel discussion about Georgia O’Keeffe and contemporary art at 6 p.m. at Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Executive Director Rod Bigelow will host a talk with Arkansas Arts Center Curator of Drawings Ann Prentice Wagner and with Crystal Bridges Interpretation Manager Stace Treat.

On Thursday, there will be a noon update at Sturgis Hall about what the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is doing to reimagine itself. The team that has taken on the task to envision what a new Repertory Theatre looks like and how it will be funded will talk about the next steps in that process.

Then June 9, former President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson will discuss their forthcoming novel, The President is Missing.

The event will be at 6 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus. Doors will open at 5 p.m. There will not be a public book signing, but pre-signed books are available from Wordsworth Books in Little Rock.