Co-owner of North Little Rock bagel shop says she's been given permission to sell

There's a chance for the resurrection of Morningside Bagels, 10848 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock.

At least that's what co-owner Roxane Tackett posted last weekend on Facebook: "This past week I was given permission to sell the Bagel shop. It is an exciting, yet emotional step toward closure. We had done some preliminary steps toward this and will now be focusing to get this done."

She has been in limited communication with estranged husband and co-owner David Tackett, who, arrested April 5 on a felony warrant for damaging the shop's chairs, baking equipment and glass fixtures and for attempting to torch the Maumelle residence he co-owned, according to police.

"Thank you for your patience and we look forward to posting our progress," she adds. Email her at morningsidebagels@sbcglobal.net.