Confident Murphy relishes role

FAYETTEVILLE -- Wes Johnson knew after his first practice as the Arkansas Razorbacks' pitching coach in the fall of 2016 that he liked Kacey Murphy.

Just watching the pitchers play catch, Johnson said, convinced him Murphy would be a key contributor despite a freshman season in 2015 when he had an 8.48 ERA in 11⅔ innings.

"We do a command thing when we play catch, and I'm sitting there watching Kacey throwing the ball to all different areas," Johnson said. "He was hitting every spot we were asking him to hit, just playing catch.

"When you see that, it typically translates to the mound."

Johnson called Murphy into his office after practice.

"I told him, 'You're going to be a guy here,' " Johnson said. "Right away I liked how his arm worked, liked his stuff."

Johnson's initial impression about Murphy was spot on.

Murphy, a junior left-hander from Rogers Heritage, has become a weekend starter for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this season -- after solid work in 2017 -- and helped the Razorbacks host an NCAA regional at Baum Stadium.

"I can't ask anymore out of Kacey than what he's given us this year," Johnson said. "But we need him to give us some more, obviously, this week."

Murphy (7-4, 3.15 ERA) moved into the starting rotation during the second SEC series at Florida and was the No. 2 starter for the last seven regular-season weekends, so he figures to go against Southern Mississippi or Dallas Baptist on Saturday.

Blaine Knight (10-0, 2.78 ERA) will start the Razorbacks' regional opener against Oral Roberts University on Friday.

"I've known Murph a long time, and I've played with him for a long time," said Knight, a junior right-hander from Bryant. "It's a lot of fun to be able to sit back and watch him do it at this level.

"He just pitches. That's all he does. He doesn't get rattled. Nothing bothers him. He's very mature about everything he does. He throws each pitch with conviction."

Johnson said Murphy's fastball has hit 92 miles per hour this season, but it's consistently in the 88 to 90 range.

"He comes across as just that crafty, left-handed veteran," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said.

"That's pretty accurate," Murphy said. "I know I'm not going to overpower guys. I've kind of embraced that role. I understand who I am on the mound, and I think that's what really helped me with the success this year.

"I just find ways to get guys out. I don't try to go right at them with fastballs. I try to put it where I want it and make them hit my pitch."

Johnson said Murphy is able to throw his fastball to either side of the plate as well as up in the strike zone or tailing away from hitters. He also has good command of his slider and changeup.

"I mean, he can put just about any pitch that he throws where he wants it," Arkansas sophomore closer Matt Cronin said. "He can move in and out with guys and spot up."

Murphy was 5-1 with a 3.65 ERA in 49⅓ innings last season, including some memorable postseason performances. He pitched a complete game in Arkansas' 16-0 victory over Florida in seven innings in the SEC Tournament, then on back-to-back days in the Fayetteville Regional threw a combined 151 pitches in 8⅔ innings against Oral Roberts and Missouri State.

Van Horn and Johnson felt confident enough about Murphy entering this season that he pitched just one inning in the opening series against Bucknell so he'd be ready to start against Arizona when the Razorbacks played the Wildcats in San Diego on Feb. 21.

Arkansas beat Arizona 1-0 with Murphy holding the Wildcats to 1 hit and 1 walk with 6 strikeouts in 6 innings.

"To me, that game set the tone for the whole year for Kacey," Johnson said.

Murphy held Texas to 2 runs and 5 hits without a walk in 6 innings in the Razorbacks' 13-4 victory on March 13, then four days later in their 16-9 victory over Kentucky he pitched 5⅓ innings and allowed 7 hits and 2 runs while having 5 strikeouts without a walk.

"Kacey took down Texas and Kentucky in the same week," Johnson said. "That's who Kacey is now."

Other strong performances for Murphy have included:

• Holding Auburn to 5 hits and 2 runs in 7 innings with 7 strikeouts without a walk.

• Retiring the first 18 batters against South Carolina with 6 strikeouts without a walk.

• Throwing 7⅓ scoreless innings against Texas A&M.

Murphy has 69 strikeouts and 15 walks in 80 innings this season. He's held opponents to a .234 batting average.

"He's a dog on the mound," Arkansas senior second baseman Carson Shaddy said. "He's a guy you really love to play behind because he's got the right mentality and he works quick.

"I think he's going to have a great regional and do what he's been doing all year."

Murphy said becoming a weekend starter was his ultimate goal.

"Once I got it, I wasn't letting it go," he said. "Regardless of my outing, I'm going to put that same work in and earn my spot again."

Murphy has pitched well enough to have a better record. He allowed a combined six earned runs in losses to Florida, Ole Miss and LSU.

"We haven't scored enough runs for him in some games," Van Horn said. "But he seems to pitch well through 5, 6, 7 innings just about every time we give him the ball."

Johnson said Murphy understands he deserves the weekend starter role.

"Kacey wasn't the most confident kid when I walked in here," Johnson said. "Now I think he knows that he's really good, and that's half the battle."

