FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE NIMROD Largemouth bass are biting shallow around rocky points on plastic worms or buzzbaits. Bream fishing is excellent with worms and crickets at 3-6 feet depth off those rocky points. Crappie fishing is good in the same areas at 8 feet on black/chartreuse jigs. Bigger fish are biting No. 6 minnows. Catfishing is fair with chicken livers below the dam at 5-8 feet.

WHITE OAK LAKE White Oak Lake State Park has been selling out of worms, minnows and crickets this week. Bream are biting worms and crickets at 3-6 feet deep around stumps and trees. Catfish are staying at 15-20 feet at levee systems and channel markers. Bass are hitting buzzbaits, spinnerbaits, frogs and jerkbaits. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs over to brush piles.

LAKE NORFORK Striper fishing is excellent for the first two hours each morning. Stripers are roaming the deep channels at 50-150 feet. They are eating crawdads on the bottom early and chasing shad in the light. The best fishing now is on weighted floats set at 30 and 38 feet, with long lines with split shots set back 100 feet from the boat, and planer boards with the bait 20 feet behind the board. Stripers are concentrated at Robinson Point and Big Creek.

Sports on 05/31/2018