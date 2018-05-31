Former owner, manager of Southern Gourmasian say new place to open soon

Justin Patterson says he and and CC Key -- owner and manager, respectively, of the late Southern Gourmasian, which closed earlier this year on West Capitol Avenue -- are on the cusp of opening TAE, their Southern-theme restaurant and lounge in the Hotel Frederica (formerly the Legacy, and, of course, the Hotel Sam Peck), 625 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock.

They're waiting on a few improvements from the landlord, he says, and they'll start working on permitting this week. The name stands for "True Arkansas Eatery," and, perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not, "eat" spelled backward.

Patterson says the menu features "Southern comfort-type food" with a contemporary twist; Facebook page, facebook.com/truarkeat, features photos of cornmeal-crusted smoked spare ribs and tea-smoked ribs; with "a few dishes that really represent historical Arkansas food" (and yes, that includes some kind of cheese dip).

The full-service restaurant will seat 50-60 for lunch and dinner with a full bar and a small framed outdoor seating area that Patterson says will probably be used for special events. Hours will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 or 10 p.m. daily. The phone number is (501) 301-0892; a website, truarkeat.com, is under construction.