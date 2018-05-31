Golden Bear couldn't cash bet on himself

Jack Nicklaus had small wagers in practice rounds during his time on the PGA Tour, just like everyone else. Some players before his time made more money in practice round bets than at the tournament when the prize money was small.

But he says he never had a wager with another player during a tournament.

He recalled only one time when he had money riding on the outcome, and he was still an amateur.

"The only wager I ever had was the 1960 U.S. Open," Nicklaus said. "It was a month before I was getting married. I was the U.S. Amateur champion and my dad said, 'Hey, they got you at 35-1. You want some of that?' I said, 'I'll have $20.' He said, 'You want place and show?' I said, 'I'm not here to place and show.' "

He was right about that.

Nicklaus had a chance to win until missing short putts down the stretch. He was paired in the final round with Ben Hogan, who also had a chance to win until he hit into the water on the 17th hole. Arnold Palmer charged from seven shots behind that day by driving the first green and closing with a 65 for his only U.S. Open title.

Nicklaus chuckled at the memory.

"I was more worried about winning $700 and getting married a month later as much as I was worried about winning the U.S. Open," he said with a laugh. "That's the only wager I've ever had in golf."

A shady deal

It was sunny in the first inning of Tuesday's Rays-A's game in Oakland, Calif. Carlos Gomez, playing right field for Tampa Bay, didn't have any way of fighting the sun. No eye-black, no shades. So, he did something that most ballplayers wouldn't do but actually seems pretty practical: He borrowed a fan's sunglasses.

The fan, Matt Welch, talked to MLB.com about the moment.

"He needed glasses for the sun, which gets bad here around game time and I offered mine to him," Welch said. "He asked another fan if he could use his, but they were normal sunglasses. Mine are more sporty ... so I asked if he wanted to use them. He made two plays with them and gave them back along with the ball he caught for the last out."

Welch said the Rays outfielder is now "one of" his favorite non-A's players.

Bolt on the pitch

The fastest man in the world is trying his talents again on the soccer pitch.

Usain Bolt will work out this week with Norwegian professional club Stromsgodset, the team announced, as he prepares for a charity game in Manchester, England, in June.

Players clapped as they welcomed Bolt as a surprise guest in their morning meeting. The Olympic champion walked into the room wearing a jersey with the number 9.58, his world record in seconds for the 100-meter dash.

"I got a few players who are fast, quick," Stromsgodset director of football Jostein Flo said. "I guess we'll find out during the next couple of days."

Bolt, 31, retired from running in 2017 but says he's serious about giving professional soccer a shot.

"It's something I really want to do and pursue," he told Stromsgodset in a Facebook Live video. "That's why I'm really training to make sure when I get to this charity match, I'm at my best and focused. And hopefully everything will come together, a team will see what kind of talent I have. You never know, I might get picked up. We'll see what happens."

Sports quiz

Carlos Gomez has played for six major league teams since he made his debut in 2007. Name the six teams.

Sports answer

The New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays

