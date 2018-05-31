North Little Rock man shot while in vehicle at car wash, police say

A North Little Rock man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday, according to a police report.

Authorities say a black SUV pulled into the parking lot of the North Little Rock Police Department's headquarters at 200 W. Pershing Blvd. around 3 a.m., and the driver asked an officer for help.

The victim, 42-year-old Tony Piggie, told the officer that he had been shot and needed to go to the hospital, the report states. He was reportedly suffering from a single gunshot wound to his left thigh, and the officer applied a tourniquet to his leg.

The 42-year-old's girlfriend told police that they were inside the SUV at Sud's Car Wash, 2224 Pike Ave., when a group of five males approached them. One of the strangers shot Piggie in the leg and fled on foot, she said.

Piggie reportedly recognized one of the assailants but was not able to provide a name or description.

The North Little Rock resident was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.

No suspects were listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.