Hazen's Toll looking to add an Arkansas offer this weekend

Hazen junior Blayne Toll has some early scholarship offers, but is hoping to add one from Arkansas when he attends the Razorback Night Camp on Sunday.

Toll, 6-5, 235 pounds, has offers from Memphis, Rutgers, Southern Miss while drawing interest from several others. He plans to workout at receiver and tight end at the Arkansas camp.

“The ultimate goal would be to get an offer,” Toll said. “I grew up as a Hog fan, so it would be the ultimate dream.”

He played quarterback and defensive end for the Hornets this past season and passed for 715 yards and 8 touchdowns while rushing for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had 42 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 9 sacks along with 3 forced fumbles.

Toll, who also plans to camp at Notre Dame, Memphis, Georgia and Oklahoma, said other schools are recruiting him as an athlete or tight end.

He didn’t dismiss the chance of committing to the Hogs should an offer come after the camp.

“I’m not really sure, but it could be a possibility,” Toll said.

Toll recorded a 4.91 electronic time in the 40 yard dash, 4.49 seconds in the shuttle while throwing the power ball 36 feet and having a 28.9-inch vertical at the Dallas The Opening regional for a 83.34 rating on April 29.

One of his most memorable games as a Hog fan was when the Razorbacks defeated Ole Miss 53-52 in four overtimes. The Hunter Henry heave/lateral that running back Alex Collins picked up and ran for a first down will be a play Toll won’t soon forget.

“It was just crazy at the house and I was shook,” Toll said.