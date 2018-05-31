Robbed of SUV after group forced him to go to motel, man tells North Little Rock police

A North Little Rock man was forced to drive to a motel and his SUV was stolen Tuesday after he stopped to give three people a ride, police said.

The 47-year-old told authorities he had been driving around 7:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street when two males and a female flagged him down and asked for a ride. After the trio entered his 2006 Chevrolet Equinox, the front passenger pulled out a handgun and demanded to be taken to the Motel 6 at 400 W. 29th St., according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

When they arrived and entered a room, the driver was reportedly ordered to "smoke drugs." When he refused, the gunman hit him with the handle of the weapon, causing a cut on the back of his head, authorities said.

The original trio then left in the Equinox, but another person forced the victim to stay in the motel room until 7 a.m. Wednesday, when he walked to police headquarters to report the crime, the report states.

Officers said they found the unoccupied Equinox later that day in the 600 block of West 23rd Street.

No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.