Hudson Henry talks top 5 schools on Recruiting Thursday

Highly recruited Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry announced his top five schools, including Arkansas last week and Thursday night, he talked about those schools on Recruiting Thursday.

Henry, 6-5, 230 pounds, has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Penn State, Stanford, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Florida, LSU and others.

Stanford, Penn State, Wisconsin and Clemson are his other finalists.

Hunter Henry ACL surgery today:

"His surgery was today and it went great and he's going to have a good recovery. So our prayers were answered."

Arkansas:

"I think first and foremost I think in the spring game I really saw how they're going to use the tight end and I just really want to see more of it. And Arkansas is obviously has been my home for the past 10 years so I think having that program in there is something to really think about and it's just a special thing."

Clemson:

"When I went out there I really honestly wasn't expecting much, but I think just the feel and the atmosphere....the kind of people they recruit and the kind of process and the development they have for their players really stuck out to me and really attracted me to their program."

Stanford:

"First and foremost possibly the most beautiful campus that I've ever seen. Great, great academics. They use their tight ends extremely well and I think that really stuck out to me. The atmosphere also there was also really family friendly and really stuck out to me and I could really see myself being there."

Penn State:

"I haven't been there yet, but I know I've heard a lot. They're in the top five in the nation about using the tight end and that's one of the things that always stands out to me because I want to be able to play at whatever college I go to. "

Wisconsin:

"They use the tight end a lot. I think you're going to find that pattern with a lot of schools I've chosen. I think Wisconsin just really had this feel about it too that just really stuck out to me. I really liked the tight ends coach there and the head coach and just kind of their staff. Their players are obviously very well rounded young men."