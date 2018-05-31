• John Bel Edwards, Louisiana's governor, has signed into law legislation that will require the state's public schools to display the phrase "In God We Trust" in school buildings and teach students about the motto by the 2019-20 school year.

• Dillion Burch, 23, was sentenced to three days in jail for disturbing the peace and disorderly intoxication after sheriff's deputies said he falsely told guests at a Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Fla., as part of a YouTube stunt that there was a shooter on the property.

• Michael Gray, a Methodist pastor in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, said a burglar entered his church through an open door and broke into the food pantry, helping himself to three frozen pizzas and some ice cream before vandalizing the building.

• William Higgins, 43, a former district attorney in Bedford County, Pa., accused of tipping off female drug dealers and giving them leniency in exchange for sex pleaded guilty to multiple corruption charges in a deal that will keep him out of prison, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

• Mark Boudreau, 40, a Flint, Mich., police officer, was charged with carelessly discharging a firearm after he accidentally fired a round from his personal handgun into a high school gym floor as he watched a wrestling tournament in which his son was competing.

• Dreama Bartz, a wildlife rehabilitator, said a veterinarian removed zip ties from around the necks of two squirrels, including one that had a bell attached, and released them back into the same Waterloo, Iowa, neighborhood where they were found.

• Hudy Muldrow, 77, the school bus driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people and injured 40 more by making an illegal U-turn on a New Jersey highway, has been released pending trial but was ordered to surrender his driver's license, prosecutors said.

• Edward Coale donated $15,000 to the Police Department in Amory, Miss., so the city of about 7,000 residents can buy a second drug-sniffing dog, marking the second time Coale has covered the cost of the department's canine officer.

• Timothy McLean, 34, faces vandalism, hate-crime and other counts after investigators accused him of painting swastikas on more than 200 gravestones in a cemetery in Glen Carbon, Ill., as well as on houses, cars and mailboxes over the Memorial Day weekend.

A Section on 05/31/2018