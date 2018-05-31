Home / Latest News /
Little Rock panel hosting self-guided art tour across city
This article was published today at 7:24 p.m.
Little Rock’s Arts and Culture Commission is hosting a self-guided art tour across the city Saturday.
It’s the second year the commission has put on Open Studios — an event where artists and cultural institutions open their doors to give people a firsthand look at their creative process.
Eighteen artists or studios are participating, along with five cultural institutions.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Information about the artists and a map of the locations is available here.
Participants include:
• Co-Op Art, 7509 Cantrell Road (back side).
• Creative Art Studio, 7509 Cantrell Rd (back side).
• Jennifer Cox Coleman Fine Art, 2207 Hidden Valley Drive, Suite 203.
• Amanda Heinbockel, 1701 Louisiana St., Apt 2.
• The Little Rock Violin Shop, 316 E. 11th St.
• McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance, 6805 W 12th St., Suite D.
• Daniella Napolitano, 916 Scott St., Apt A.
• Jenn Perren Studio, 1701 Louisiana St., Apt 4.
• Catherine Rodgers Contemporary Art, 2207 Hidden Valley Drive, Suite 202.
• Liz Smith’s Ceramics Studio, 125 Dennison St.
• South Main Creative, 1600 Main St.
• Michael Warrick, 19 Mohawk Circle.
• Elizabeth Weber, 11901 Hilaro Springs Road.
• Arkansas Arts Center, 501 E. 9th St.
• Esse Purse Museum, 1510 Main St.
• Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St.
• Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St.
• Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St.
• Jericho Way Art Class, MNHenry Artwork, Paintings by Glenda McCune, Sheri Simon and Michael Ward will display in shared space at 401 President Clinton Ave.
