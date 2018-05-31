Home / Latest News /
Little Rock police, SWAT team respond after shooting reported
This article was published today at 9:18 p.m. Updated today at 9:43 p.m.
Little Rock officers and the Police Department's SWAT team responded to a reported shooting Thursday night.
The department wrote on Twitter that authorities were on the scene in the 4300 block of Arapaho Trail shortly after 9 p.m.
Police originally said a possible suspect could be barricaded in the area, but he later returned to the scene and surrendered.
According to dispatch records, officers were called to the Arapaho Trail address for a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. The street is near the intersection of Baseline and Scott Hamilton roads in south Little Rock.
No further information was released.
