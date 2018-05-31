Louisiana governor signs abortion bill

BATON ROUGE -- Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed legislation that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks but will take effect only if a federal court upholds a similar law in Mississippi.

A spokesman said Wednesday that Edwards, a Democrat, had signed the bill, which would impose a prison sentence of up to two years for anyone convicted of performing the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A woman who has an abortion could not be criminally charged under the bill.

"We thank and commend our pro-life governor for signing this bill and once again taking a stand for life," said state Sen. John Milkovich, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation.

Reproductive-health advocates called the law a blatant violation of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion.

"It is painfully clear that anti-abortion state legislators will stop at nothing to push their radical agenda, despite growing evidence that these laws harm women," said Michelle Erenberg, director of the advocacy group Lift Louisiana.

Vets group to inter unclaimed remains

WASHINGTON -- The National Park Service has reached an agreement with a nonprofit veterans organization to take custody of cremated remains left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and to bury them with honors at a private in-ground vault in Virginia.

The Missing in America Project will take possession of the 80 sets of cremated remains that have been left at the memorial over the years, as well as any future remains that are left, the Park Service said in a statement.

The remains will be placed with full military honors in the in-ground vault at a private cemetery in Manassas, Va., the statement said.

Leaving mementos, including human remains, at the memorial's wall has been a tradition since the polished stone landmark bearing the names of the 58,000 Vietnam War dead was dedicated in 1982. In the fall, the Park Service placed signs at the wall asking people not to leave human remains.

No date for the transfer or burial has been set, the Park Service said.

UPS' Kentucky hub damaged in blast

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- An explosion damaged a UPS freight hub Wednesday morning in Kentucky's second-largest city, sending eight people to the hospital in what fire officials described as an accidental blast.

Lexington Battalion Chief Jason Wells said a truck and trailer with an acetylene tank exploded in the building, news outlets reported. The cause of the explosion was not yet known, but the blast wasn't considered suspicious.

Businesses near the site reported a loud explosion shortly before 7 a.m.

A Section on 05/31/2018