Nightmare inning hangs loss on Travs

MIDLAND, Texas -- Midland sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run second inning, and the RockHounds went on to earn an 8-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers in front of 2,613 at Security Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

The RockHounds used three singles, three doubles, a walk and a triple to post the seven-run inning and snap the Travelers' three-game winning streak.

Travelers starter Anthony Misiewicz (1-5) worked out of a two-on, no-out jam in the first inning and retired the first two batters in the second inning before his night turned sour.

Midland's rally started with a single by Tyler Marincov and an RBI triple by Brett Vertigan. After a walk to J.P. Sportman, the RockHounds used four more hits to chase Misiewicz. Scott Kuzminsky came in to relieve Misiewicz and was greeted by a run-scoring double from Richie Martin, who had started the inning with a groundout.

Travelers' lead-off batter Braden Bishop came up with his second big offensive night in a row. A day after going 4 for 5 in a 16-10 Travelers' victory, Bishop went 3 for 5 and raised his batting average to .255.

Eric Filia, playing in his first game of 2018 after serving a 50-game suspension for a positive drug test, drilled a two-run home run in his first at-bat with the Travelers.

Logan Shore (1-0) picked up the victory, striking out 7 and allowing 9 hits in 7 innings.

Sports on 05/31/2018