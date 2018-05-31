Nominees eligible to fill Catalan posts
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:28 a.m.
MADRID — Catalan President Quim Torra has appointed a Cabinet composed of members who are not being investigated in a judicial probe into last year’s independence bid, paving the way for an end to the seven-month vacuum in the regional government.
Spanish central authorities, who are managing Catalonia directly since separatists passed a unilateral declaration of independence in October, need to publish their names now in an official gazette. Madrid’s special controls over the prosperous region will lift once the new Catalan Cabinet is sworn in, possibly over the weekend.
Prime Minister Mariano Ra-joy’s conservative government refused to publish a previous list of ministerial nominees that included two people in pretrial custody and two more fighting extradition to Spain from Belgium.
The respite in the Catalan crisis comes as Rajoy faces a parliamentary no-confidence vote Friday over corruption convictions involving members of his ruling Popular Party.
Torra, who came to power last month promising to resume efforts to create an independent republic of 7.5 million inhabitants in northeastern Spain, signed a decree with the new appointments late Tuesday.
