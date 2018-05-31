GOLF

OK State new champs

Oklahoma State avenged its loss to Alabama from four years ago while blasting the Crimson Tide to win the NCAA men's golf championship on its home course Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla. Viktor Hovland never trailed in the opening match against Lee Hodges in a 4-and-3 victory. Zach Bouchou won five consecutive holes, holing out a bunker shot on his way to an 8-and-7 victory over Jonathan Hardee. Matthew Wolff delivered the clinching point, a 4-and-3 victory over Davis Riley, and the celebration was on at Karsten Creek Golf Club. The Cowboys had the home crowd on their side, and they gave their orange-clad fans plenty to cheer. Oklahoma State won its 11th NCAA title, second only to Houston's 16.

Detroit site of new event

The PGA Tour is returning to the Detroit area after a 10-year absence. Detroit-based Quicken Loans has signed an agreement to host a new PGA Tour event in the Motor City starting next year. Still to be determined is the name of the tournament and when it will be played, though it likely would be two weeks after the U.S. Open. The tour said Wednesday that the tournament is expected to be held at Detroit Golf Club, a Donald Ross design. As part of the deal, the company will retain its title sponsorship of the Quicken Loans National this summer, the tournament outside Washington that is run by the Tiger Woods Foundation. Michigan had the Buick Open from 1958 through 2009, a tournament that Woods won three times.

BASKETBALL

Magic hire Clifford

Steve Clifford was announced Wednesday as the new coach of the Orlando Magic, a team that's missed the playoffs in each of the last six years. Clifford -- who spent the last five seasons as coach of the Charlotte Hornets -- was an assistant coach on Stan Van Gundy's Magic staff during the team's most recent playoff run in 2012. Clifford is replacing Frank Vogel, who was let go after two seasons. Clifford was fired by Charlotte at the end of this season, after going 196-214. Magic President Jeff Weltman made the decision after this season to part with Vogel, who was a proven winner in Indiana but simply didn't have a playoff-caliber roster in Orlando. Neither does Clifford, at this point anyway, and it will take more than a coaching change to improve Orlando's fortunes.

Suit filed against NBA

The mother of a G League player who died in March after collapsing on the court during a game has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the NBA and the Detroit Pistons of negligence. Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He collapsed during a game at Grand Rapids on March 24 and died two days later. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The NBA and Pistons are named as defendants, along with SSJ Group and The DeltaPlex Arena. Jewel Upshaw, the player's mother, is the plaintiff, both individually and on behalf of Zeke Upshaw's estate. The lawsuit alleges medical personnel at the game failed to attempt lifesaving measures in a timely fashion. The suit also says the defendants failed to provide the G League team "the resources, policies, and procedures reasonably necessary" to prevent or handle Upshaw's collapse.

BASEBALL

Darvish has inflammation

Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has inflammation in his right triceps but no structural damage, and could start a throwing program as soon as the weekend. Darvish, signed to a $126 million, six-year contract in February as a free agent, underwent an MRI on Tuesday in Chicago. The Cubs announced the results before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Darvish got his first victory with the Cubs in his previous start at Cincinnati on May 20, holding the Reds to 1 run and 2 hits in 6 innings. In eight starts, he is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA.

Maeda on 10-day DL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a mild left hip strain, leaving the club with four of their five starters from the opening-day roster sidelined with an injury. Also on the DL are Clayton Kershaw (left biceps strain), Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (left groin strain). Kershaw is expected to return from the DL today and start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maeda was removed from his start Tuesday against the Phillies in the second inning. He received a visit on the mound from the team's medical staff on consecutive batters and came out of the game after striking out pitcher Jake Arrieta.

Saladino sprains ankle

Shortstop Tyler Saladino has a sprained left ankle and has been put on the 10-day disabled list by the Milwaukee Brewers, who recalled shortstop Orlando Arcia from Class AAA Colorado Springs before Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Saladino jammed his ankle into second base as he took a throw from second baseman Hernan Perez on a force play in the third inning Tuesday night. Saladino had to be helped off the field. Saladino is hitting .324 in 16 games. Arcia had a .194 batting average in 44 games before he was sent down on May 25.

Plan in works for Miller

The Cleveland Indians are working on a treatment plan for All-Star reliever Andrew Miller's sore right knee. Miller, on the disabled list for the second time this season, visited a specialist on Tuesday in New York. Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday he intends to meet with Miller, the team's medical staff and President Chris Antonetti to "map out what we want to do." Antonetti said surgery is not currently an option. Miller, 33, played catch in the outfield before Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

BASKETBALL

Draft decisions will have big impact

The deadline for college players to withdraw from the NBA draft has a widespread impact.

The decisions made on or just before Wednesday’s deadline will have a lasting effect on the 2018-19 college basketball season. Teams losing key players will have to find replacements, possibly ending up in rebuilding mode. Teams who get their stars back will be eyeing NCAA Tournament runs.

A rundown of how four teams fared at the NBA draft deadline:

Final Four most outstanding player Donte DiVincenzo, national player of the year Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and, most recently, Big East freshman of the year Omari Spellman are all staying in the NBA draft after helping Villanova win the national championship. The school announced Spellman’s decision Wednesday.

PJ Washington will return to Kentucky after withdrawing from the NBA draft, while his Wildcats teammate Wenyen Gabriel has decided to turn pro. The Wildcats are still awaiting Jarred Vanderbilt’s decision on whether the freshman forward will return to school or remain in the draft.

Brian Bowen is remaining in the NBA draft after the NCAA told South Carolina he would miss at least all of next season before he would be eligible to play as the federal investigation into college basketball continues. The decision Wednesday means Bowen, the one-time Louisville recruit who transferred to the Gamecocks in January, won’t ever play in college. He was suspended by Louisville after the school said it was being investigated as part of the federal corruption probe into the sport.

The federal complaint stated an Adidas executive and others attempted to funnel $100,000 to a recruit’s family for him to play at Louisville. Details in the documents made clear investigators were referring to Bowen.

Missouri forward Jontay Porter has withdrawn his name from NBA draft and will return for his sophomore season. Porter, a 6-foot-11 forward, followed the lead of his brother, Michael Porter Jr., in declaring for the draft last month, but he didn’t hire an agent. Jontay Porter averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a freshman for Missouri. He earned SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year honors and was named to the league’s All-Freshman team.

