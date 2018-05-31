Oklahoma 2020 corner looking to make trip to Fayetteville soon

— Highly regarded junior cornerback Myles Slusher visited Arkansas on Feb. 24 and is looking to make another trip to Fayetteville.

“I’m definitely still interested,” Slusher said. “My recruitment will be open for awhile. I’m pretty sure I might be there this summer in June.”

Slusher, 5-11, 175, of Broken Arrow, Okla., has 10 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State, LSU, Michigan and others. One of the best parts of his February visit was trying on the Razorback uniforms, but it was mainly the coaching staff that stood out.

“That’s cool, but definitely the coaches made me feel at home when I was down there,” Slusher said.

He recorded 41 tackles and 4 interceptions as a sophomore. Tigers cornerbacks coach Dwayne Whitaker said Slusher is physical and a student of the game.

“One of the most physical DBs you will ever come across,” Whitaker said. “He loves contact and is a real student of the game. You don’t have to watch film; he will do it on his own.”

Slusher, who along with his teammates took part in Wednesday's team camp at Greenwood, said Razorbacks cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and head coach Chad Morris made his visit to Fayetteville.

“I have a good relaltionship with Coach Smith as it is and then talking to Coach Morris — just building my relationship with him and getting closer,” Slusher said.

College coaches have to reach out to high school coaches and have them tell underclassmen to call them. Slusher and Smith communicate the best they can, but he’s looking forward a few months ahead when college coaches and junior prospects can trade direct messages on Twitter.

“We keep in touch every once in awhile,” Slusher said. “I talk to him every once in awhile. I’ll be able to keep in touch with him more often when Sept. 1 comes when we’ll be able to talk to coaches.”