Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JUNE

2 Arkansas Bass Team Trail open tournament. Lake Millwood. Keith Green (501) 844-5543, James Arnon (870) 210-6706 or arkansasbassteamtrail.net

2 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186.lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

2 Whit’s Marine Nitro Team Tournament Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Fort Smith Pool to Ozark Pool. (479) 785-5985.

9 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186.lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

9 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Harris Brake Lake, Chitman Hill Ramp. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com 9 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Tar Camp. Safe light to 2 p.m. Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel

(501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com

9 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 6 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters