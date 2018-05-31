NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
JUNE
2 Arkansas Bass Team Trail open tournament. Lake Millwood. Keith Green (501) 844-5543, James Arnon (870) 210-6706 or arkansasbassteamtrail.net
2 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186.lifeoutdoorsteambass.com
2 Whit’s Marine Nitro Team Tournament Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Fort Smith Pool to Ozark Pool. (479) 785-5985.
9 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186.lifeoutdoorsteambass.com
9 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Harris Brake Lake, Chitman Hill Ramp. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com 9 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Tar Camp. Safe light to 2 p.m. Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel
(501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com
9 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 6 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Outdoors calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.