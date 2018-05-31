Forecasters: Parts of Arkansas face risk for severe storms; heat continues to linger

Portions of northern Arkansas face a risk for storms to turn severe Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to affect much of the state’s north-central and northeast regions through the evening hours, the agency’s North Little Rock office said.

A slight risk for storms to turn severe is in place for cities like Jonesboro, Harrison, Mountain Home and Batesville.

“Storms that become severe through tonight will have the potential to produce damaging straight-line winds and quarter size hail or larger,” according to the weather service.

Meteorologists say locally heavy rain is also a concern, as some areas are forecast to receive more than 1 inch of precipitation.

Highs Thursday are set to reach the upper 80s in the state’s north and mid-90s across south Arkansas. Heat index values are also expected to be at or near 100 degrees.

"The last day of May is going to feel more like mid-July with another day of warm temperatures and high humidity," according to an outlook.

On Saturday, the forecast high of 97 could match or break a record set June 2, 1911, the weather service said.

A slight cooldown is set to follow a system pushing through Saturday night.