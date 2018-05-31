Home / Latest News /
Pedestrian possibly paralyzed after wreck, police told; 62-year-old Arkansan arrested
This article was published today at 4:19 p.m.
An Arkansas man has been arrested weeks after he hit and seriously injured a pedestrian, authorities say.
Songkham Soupharack, 62, was driving at 3:30 p.m. May 13 near 809 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville when he struck the 63-year-old victim, according to a police report.
Soupharack had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.127, almost twice the legal limit, according to the report.
The victim's family later told officers that since the wreck, he has had to be flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., where doctors said he had a broken pelvis, collapsed lung and was possibly paralyzed from the waist down.
Records show that Soupharack was released from the the Washington County jail at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. He faces charges of DWI and second-degree battery.
