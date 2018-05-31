Planting of WWI memorial trees planned in 4 Arkansas counties

Four dedications of World War I Memorial Trees and several continuing exhibits highlight activities in June sanctioned by the Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee to observe the war’s 100th anniversary.

World War I memorial trees are set for planting in Phillips, Prairie, Arkansas and Polk counties in June. The committee has approved applications in each of the state’s 75 counties to plant a commemorative willow oak by the end of this year, sponsored by the Centennial Committee and the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

The committee’s traveling exhibit, "The Great War: Arkansas in World War I," will be on display at the Cabot Public Library in Cabot through Saturday, then move to Mercy Outreach Center in Fort Smith from June 13 to July 5.

Other continuing exhibits include: “Lonoke County and the Great War” at the Museum of American History in Cabot; “Over Here and There: The Sons and Daughters of Arkansas’s Delta at War” at the Delta Cultural Center in Helena-West Helena; and, an exhibit at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum in North Little Rock that focuses on the naval service of William Grant Still, the first black composer to have a symphony performed by a major orchestra.

A complete listing of sites, times and contacts for each activity is available on the committee’s website.

The Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee is part of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.