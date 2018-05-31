State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Good

CLEAR;Good;Good;Poor;Fair

CONWAY;Good;Excellent;Good;Poor

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Excellent;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Good;Good;Fair

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;Fair

NORRELL;Good;Excellent;Good;Good

OVERCUP;Good;Poor;Fair;Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Excellent;Excellent;Good

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Fair

VALENCIA;--;--;Excellent;--

WILLASTEIN;Fair;Excellent;--;--

WINONA;Fair;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Good;Excellent;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;Fair

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;--;--;--;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) For fly fishing, soft hackles, hare's ear, pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are productive. Hot pink and cotton candy-colored bodies on chartreuse jig heads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Excellent

WHITE RIVER The White River is experiencing late afternoon surges from generation from Bull Shoals Dam. Morning levels have been just at two-thirds of one generator, 2,500 cfs -- a little high for most wade fishing, but enough to drift in a boat or anchor over a favorite hole. Trout are biting blue/silver and the red/gold Thomas Buoyant Spoons. Small Maribou Jigs and the 1/8-ounce White River Zig Jig, mostly tri-olive and olive/ginger, are producing nice catches of trout. Brown trout are biting 1½- to 2-inch sculpins. There have been some hefty hatches. Try the super midge and some sparkling caddis flies.

NORFORK TAILWATER Fishing has been good amid caddis hatches. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;Good;Good;Good;Fair

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;--;Good;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has been very good between Spider Creek and the Arkansas 62 bridge. Trout are biting 1/4-ounce spoons and PowerBaits on light terminal tackle. The water temperature has been between 55-60 degrees. A few walleye are being caught between Beaver and Holiday Island trolling Rapalas, jigging minnows and Berkley soft plastic baits at 6-10 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Poor;Good

SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Good;Good;Good;Good

SPRING RIVER Trout are biting olive woollies in cloudy conditions. On sunny days with a good hatch early in the morning, nymphs and M Mark's El Diablo are working great. Hot pink and chartreuse Trout Magnets are working great with spinning gear. Silver spinners are working well some days.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Fair;Good

GREESON;Fair;--;--;Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Poor;Fair;--;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Fair;Excellent;Good;Fair

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Excellent;Fair;Good

OUACHITA;--;--;--;Excellent

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Bank fishermen are catching limits of fish using PowerBaits, waxworms, mealworms, redworms, and corn fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Spin fishermen casting small jigs, Super Dupers and Little Cleos in silver or white are catching limits of trout in current and slack water. Fly fishermen can still access areas that hold good numbers of rainbow trout and can be successful presenting Trout Magnets in white or pink, micro-jigs in black, or San Juan worms in red or hot pink with a strike indicator. The walleye spawn is over, but a number of fish remain in the tailrace feeding on shad. The majority of fish are being caught by trolling shallow-running stick baits that imitate small minnows or crawfish. Carolina rigs tipped with nightcrawlers have taken the largest fish at night.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Fair;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

