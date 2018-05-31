BASKETBALL

Suns hire Williamson

Corliss Williamson, the former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville All-American forward from Russellville, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns.

Williamson, 44, was looking for a new job after being an assistant with the Orlando Magic the past two seasons. Frank Vogel was fired as Orlando’s coach along with his assistants last month.

Williamson led the Razorbacks to the 1994 national championship over Duke and a runner-up finish to UCLA in 1995, and he played 12 seasons in the NBA. He was a head coach at Arkansas Baptist College and the University of Central Arkansas before becoming an NBA assistant with Sacramento.

GOLF

UA women to represent at U.S. Open

A handful of Arkansas Razorbacks past and present will shoot for the program’s first U.S. Women’s Open title this week at Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club in suburban Birmingham, Ala. Three golfers — Kaylee Benton, Maria Fassi and Dylan Kim — who led the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to a No. 2 ranking, the program’s first SEC championship and a victory at the NCAA Austin Regional will be in the field. LPGA mainstays Stacy Lewis and Gaby Lopez are the ex-Razorbacks teeing off today at the 6,689-yard, par-72 Shoal Creek course, which is hosting the Open for the first time.

Kim and Benton tied for first at the U.S. Open qualifying event at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, while Fassi came in second in qualifying at The Deerwood Country Club in Houston. Lopez will get things started today with a 7:02 tee time, followed by Fassi at 7:13, Lewis at 7:35, Benton at 8:52 and Kim at 2:21 p.m.

— Tom Murphy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Summers leaves UA for Louisville

Matt Summers, who has led the Arkansas Razorbacks’ football training staff since 2009, recently resigned to accept a similar position at Louisville.

Summers, a Louisville graduate, sought the new position, according to those familiar with the move.

The position of director of athletic training is listed on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s employment website. The UA is accepting applications through June 13.

At Louisville, Summers will be reunited with Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas coach who is entering his fifth season in his second stint with the Cardinals. Summers was an assistant trainer on Petrino’s Louisville staff from 2003-2006, and worked with Petrino at Arkansas from 2009-2012.

— Matt Jones

Keaton steps away

Junior defensive back Byron Keaton has decided to hang up his cleats for the Arkansas Razorbacks football program.

Keaton, a redshirt junior walk-on from Camden Fairview, announced his decision on his Twitter account, saying he was retiring from football after talking to his family.

He played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman and made four tackles while starting on the kickoff team. He did not play as a sophomore.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Star City hires Vereen

Star City announced the hiring of Hot Springs Coach Chris Vereen as its new coach Wednesday.

Vereen spent eight seasons at Hot Springs, leading the Trojans to a 5A-South Conference championship in 2014. He has also been a head coach at Gillett and De Queen, as well as an assistant coach at White Hall.

“We’re excited to have him,” Star City Superintendent Jon Laffoon said. “His passion for kids and his passion for his vision of what a football program ought to look like was important.”

Vereen takes over for Jett Furneaux, who resigned earlier this month after five seasons.

— Jeremy Muck