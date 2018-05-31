Strangled with speaker wire after refusing to have sex with Arkansas man, woman tells police

An Arkansas man accused of strangling a woman with a speaker wire earlier this month was arrested Tuesday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Joseph Allen Byers, 41, of Hot Springs was taken into custody at his residence shortly after 3:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault.

He was being held on $20,000 bond and appeared Wednesday in Garland County Circuit Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on May 3, a woman who said she was attacked was located by Garland County sheriff's deputies and LifeNet personnel in the 3200 block of East Grand Avenue near Bartee Trail and transported to National Park Medical Center.

When questioned later by investigators, the woman said that, on the afternoon of May 1, she was at a residence on Ross Street when she got into a vehicle with a white male known to her as Jody, who gave her a ride to get cigarettes.

She said he then drove her to an unknown wooded area. She told investigators that he choked her with red speaker wire, causing her to lose consciousness several times, when she refused to have sex with him.

She said she was finally able to escape and hid in the woods until the man left. The affidavit notes the woman's injuries were consistent with someone being strangled with a thin wire.

After further investigation, Byers was developed as a possible suspect. A photo lineup of six possible suspects, including Byers, was shown to the victim and she reportedly identified Byers as the one who had taken her to the woods and attacked her.

A warrant for Byers' arrest was issued May 16.