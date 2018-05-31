Style: Reviews of 'Adrift,' 'Action Point,' 'Upgrade,' more

Memorial Day is only the traditional beginning of summer (the season itself still isn’t officially here for a couple of weeks), and movie summer has been going strong for at least a month. This week, we seem to hit the horse latitudes, with Shailene Woodley lost at sea in the fact-inspired aquatic drama Adrift, a movie that our Dan Lybarger concedes isn’t a total shipwreck. Other than that, we’ve got Action Point, a Johnny Knoxville daredevil comedy that the studios kindly demurred from screening from critics and the generic sci-fi thriller Upgrade.

Still, taste is in the … um, mouth? — of the be-taster, and the French love Jerry Lewis. And there’s a new 10-DVD retrospective of his work available soon, so Lybarger talked to one of the leading Lewis authorities about his appeal. And Philip Martin examines the Uncle Drew phenomenon, in which you are expected to pay to sit through a feature-length Pepsi commercial. Plus Karen Martin on the week’s home video options.

