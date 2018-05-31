13-year-old robbed of $100, phone while riding bike around Little Rock, authorities say

A teenager was robbed Wednesday evening of his cellphone and $100 while traveling on a bicycle around Little Rock, police said.

The robbery happened around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Battery Street, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

The 13-year-old boy told police that he was at EZ Mart, 1201 S. Woodrow St., when two people approached on bikes and asked if he wanted to buy a cellphone or drugs.

After the teen declined, one of the robbers took around $100 from his pocket, according to the report.

The robbers chased after the 13-year-old on their bikes when he tried to leave until the teen stopped near the intersection of Daisy Bates Drive and Battery Street, police said.

There, the robbers grabbed the boy off his bike and slammed him to the ground before taking his cellphone and leaving on their bikes in an unknown direction, he told officers.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.