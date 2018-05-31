THE WEEKEND TEN

1 BATHS

There will be high-speed, public bathing in the streets of the Spa City during The World Championship Running of the Tubs, Saturday. Costumed teams will race their tubs along downtown Hot Springs' Bathhouse Row at 9 a.m. followed by awards and music in Hill Wheatley Plaza, 629 Central Ave. The race bracket assignment ceremony starts at 3 p.m. Friday at the Bathhouse Soapery, 366 Central Ave., and will be followed by the Judging of the Tubs at 6 p.m. at Hill Wheatley Plaza. Admission is free for spectators. Call (501) 321-2027 or visit hotsprings.org. See story on Page 4E.

2 BEAUTIFUL

Classic songs like "I Feel the Earth Move," "One Fine Day" and "A Natural Woman" help tell the story of a music legend in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The touring Broadway production continues its run at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Broadway and Markham Street, Little Rock, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $28-$77. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

3 BICYCLES

Cyclists will pedal their way around central Arkansas in the annual CARTI Tour de Rock, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The ride offers options of 25, 50, 62, 80 and 100 miles, all starting at the River Trail Station, 140 Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock. Registration is $55 in advance, $60 on ride day. The post-ride celebration with lunch and a beer garden is free for riders, $25 for guests. Call (501) 296-3406 or visit carti.com.

4 BRA-SHOPPERS

Four women who meet in a department store while shopping for a black lace form a sisterhood in Menopause the Musical by Jeanie Linders, featuring more than two dozen song parodies about "The Change," onstage through July 7 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday with Wednesday matinees June 6 and 13 (no evening shows those dates); doors open and dinner starts 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $33-$35, $23 for children 15 and under; show-only tickets are $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

5 BUNKER

Maumelle Ordnance Works Bunker No. 4, 4 Willastein Drive, Maumelle, will be the site of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's next "Sandwiching in History" tour, noon Friday. It's one of three surviving bunkers (out of an original 21) built between 1941 and 1942 for production and storage of of picric acid and ammonium picrate for use during World War II. Admission is free; provide your own sandwich. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

6 BARD

Saline County Shakes stages William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and June 7-9 at the amphitheater in Tyndall Park, 913 E. Sevier St, Benton. Izzy Hammonds and Luke Ferguson play the title roles. Audiences are encouraged to provide their own blankets, cushions, chairs, picnics, etc. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. Call (501) 249-3169, email lisagoodrich1980@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page, Facebook.com/salinecountyshakes.

7 BROTHERS

Oaklawn's Finish Line Theatre welcomes The Isley Brothers, 7 p.m. Friday, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. The performance is sold out, but fans can check for returned tickets. Tickets are $55 and $65. Call (800) 625-5296 or visit oaklawn.com.

8 BIG BUGS

The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., stages James and the Giant Peach, adapted by David Wood from the classic children's story by Roald Dahl, with special lighting and sound effects and puppetry, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 8-9, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and June 10. Tickets are $20, $5 for children 12 and younger. Call (501) 623-8585.

9 BLUES

Calvin Richardson, OB Buchana, Sweet Angel, Jaye Hammer, Nathaniel Kimble, Big John Miller, Willie P, Mo "B", Lady Trucker and the Platinum Blues Band will perform for the 2018 Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Fest, 3 p.m. Saturday at Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79, Altheimer. Gates open at noon. Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 day of show. (No grills.) Call (501) 413-7683 or visit hstrial-pinebluffblue.homestead.com.

10 BOCEPHUS

Hank Williams Jr., the award-winning country singer/songwriter, will rock El Dorado's Murphy Arts District in an outdoor concert, 7 p.m. Friday, along with opening acts Pat Green and Mary Heather and The Sinners. The MAD Amphitheater is at 105 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets are $49.50-$150 plus fees. Call (870) 863-4547 or visit eldomad.com.

Weekend on 05/31/2018