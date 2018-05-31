Thursday recruiting tidbits: Elite O-lineman plans Arkansas trip

An offensive lineman with 30 plus scholarship offers, plans to visit Arkansas in a couple of weeks.

Class of 2020 offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315 of Memphis White Station High School plans to arrive in Fayetteville on June 11 and participate in Arkansas' camp the next day.

He has offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn.

As reported on May 24, highly recruited 2020 offensive lineman Omari Thomas, 6-4, 305 of Memphis Briarwood Christian plans to attend Arkansas; June 3 camp. He has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Clemson and others.

His teammate and 2020 athlete Jabari Small, 5-11, 170 also plans to attend. Both visited Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

Outside linebacker Zach Marcheselli, 6-2, 215 of Broken Arrow, Okla. said Arkansas is one of his top three schools out of 10 offers. He visited Arkansas in early May and received an offer shortly afterwards.

Marcheselli said he and defensive coordinator John Chavis talk two or three times a week. He plans to make a return trip to Fayetteville during the summer.

Class of 2020 cornerback Myles Slusher, 5-10, 175 of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma said he's definitely still interested in Arkansas. He visited Fayetteville on Feb. 24. He said cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and Coach Chad Morris made him feel at home during his visit.

He expects to visit the Hogs again this summer.

Athlete Peyton Powell, 6-3, 175 Odessa, (Texas) Permian has recently added offers from Ohio State, Texas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Illinois, Oklahoma State and others since receiving one from the Hogs on May 4. He said he will definitely Fayetteville.

Arkansas is recruiting Powell to be a defensive back. Powell recorded 4.45 seconds in the 40 yard dash at the Dallas Opening Regional.

Dallas Wilson defensive end Z'Core Brooks, 6-6, 220 narrowed his list of schools to 10, including Arkansas.

Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and Oregon are some of his other schools.

Brooks said he plans to visit Arkansas "soon".

2020 quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205 of Morrilton plans to attend several college camps in June.

He has offers from North Carolina State, Arkansas State, Memphis and others.

June 1- Ole Miss

June 2- Mississippi State

June 4- Oklahoma State

June 6- Georgia

June 8- North Carola State

June 14- Arkansas

June 23- Auburn

Florida State, Tennessee and Memphis are other possibilities.

Arkansas official visits confirmed for June:

June 3-5:

OLB Zach Zimos- Richmond (Texas) Fort Bend Travis

RB Aaron Young- Coatesville, Pa.

June 7-9:

DL Carl Williams-Lufikn, Texas

DE Mataio Soli- Douglasville, (Ga.) Douglas County

RB Marcus Major Jr.- Oklahoma City Millwood

WR Shamar Nash- IMG Academy

WR Tamauzia Brown- Newton, Texas

DB Josh Foster- Newton, Texas

WR Trey Knox- Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman

OL Stacey Wilkins- Camden Fairview