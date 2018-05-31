Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 31, 2018, 1:19 p.m.

VIDEO: Governor drives solar car built by Little Rock students

By Jaime Dunaway

This article was published today at 12:29 p.m.

gov-asa-hutchinson-drives-a-solar-car-built-by-eight-10th-grade-students-from-lisa-academy-at-11-am-thursday-on-woodlane-street-in-front-of-the-state-capitol

PHOTO BY JAIME DUNAWAY

Gov. Asa Hutchinson drives a solar car built by eight 10th-grade students from LISA Academy at 11 a.m. Thursday on Woodlane Street in front of the state Capitol.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson drove a solar car built by Little Rock students Thursday morning near the state Capitol as the teens prepare to compete in a national solar car contest.

The eight 10th-graders from LISA Academy, a public charter school, said they are the first team in Arkansas to compete in the Solar Car Challenge, a cross-country race from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, Calif., that draws entrants from around the country.

The students, who have been working on the car since August 2017, will leave for the competition July 15.

Hutchinson met the teenagers and their coach on the steps of the state Capitol about 11 a.m. and wished them luck before driving the buggy down Woodlane Street.

