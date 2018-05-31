Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Governor drives solar car built by Little Rock students
This article was published today at 12:29 p.m.
PHOTO BY JAIME DUNAWAY
.@AsaHutchinson took a ride in a solar car this morning built by 10th grade students at Lisa Academy. pic.twitter.com/Y91fr3cRGv— Jaime Dunaway (@JaimeDunaway) May 31, 2018
Gov. Asa Hutchinson drove a solar car built by Little Rock students Thursday morning near the state Capitol as the teens prepare to compete in a national solar car contest.
The eight 10th-graders from LISA Academy, a public charter school, said they are the first team in Arkansas to compete in the Solar Car Challenge, a cross-country race from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, Calif., that draws entrants from around the country.
The students, who have been working on the car since August 2017, will leave for the competition July 15.
Hutchinson met the teenagers and their coach on the steps of the state Capitol about 11 a.m. and wished them luck before driving the buggy down Woodlane Street.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: VIDEO: Governor drives solar car built by Little Rock students
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.