Thursday, May 31, 2018, 5:29 a.m.

Weinstein indicted in N.Y. rape case

By JENNIFER PELTZ The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:44 a.m. Updated today at 3:44 a.m.

FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges. A statement issued through a spokesman Wednesday, May 30, says Weinstein's lawyers decided there wasn't enough time to prepare him to testify. They say he learned the specific charges and the accusers' identities only after turning himself in Friday, with a deadline set for Wednesday afternoon to testify or not. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein was indicted Wednesday on rape and criminal sex act charges, furthering the first criminal case to arise from a slate of sexual misconduct allegations against the former movie mogul.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said the indictment brings Weinstein "another step closer to accountability" in attacks on two women in New York.

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said he would "vigorously defend" against the indictment and ask a court to dismiss it. He called the allegations "unsupported" and reiterated that Weinstein strongly denies them.

The announcement came hours after Weinstein's lawyers said he'd decline to testify before the grand jury because there wasn't enough time to prepare him and "political pressure" made an indictment unavoidable.

A statement issued through a Weinstein spokesman said the 66-year-old film producer, who has denied the allegations, learned of the specific charges and the accusers' identities only after turning himself in Friday.

Weinstein was charged Friday with raping one woman and committing a criminal sex act by compelling oral sex from another. A grand jury continued hearing evidence in the case, as it had been doing for weeks.

Freed on $1 million bail and electronic monitoring, he was due back in court July 30.

Beyond the two women involved in the case, dozens more women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault in various locales. He has denied those allegations of nonconsensual sex.

He has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, and Brafman said Tuesday that Weinstein was "confident he's going to clear his name" in the New York prosecution.

A Section on 05/31/2018

Print Headline: Weinstein indicted in N.Y. rape case

