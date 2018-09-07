One driver was killed and another hurt Thursday when two pickups collided head-on while one of them was moving to pass other vehicles on an Arkansas highway, authorities said.

It happened about 11:45 a.m. on Arkansas 36 about a mile west of Joy in White County.

Police said David Wayne Chennault Jr., 40, of Rosebud was trying to pass several vehicles while traveling west in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, the Silverado then struck an eastbound 2008 Dodge Ram head-on.

Chennault suffered fatal injuries. The Ram driver, identified as Dale W. Roberts, 68, of Heber Springs, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

Police said it was cloudy and raining at the time of the crash.

At least 324 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.