A 32-year-old man was shot and robbed of hundreds of dollars in Little Rock this week, according to a police report.

Officers were called to UAMS Medical Center about 9:15 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, two men told them that Ronald West Jr. of Little Rock had been wounded during a robbery but that he didn't wanted to provide details.

Police noted that West remained "uncooperative" as they tried to get information. He told officers the robber took $300 from him somewhere between 13th and 14th streets near Elm Street or Peyton Street.

The 32-year-old had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left ankle and "marks on his forehead that appeared to be from a blunt object," authorities wrote.

No suspect was named and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.