26-year-old Botham Jean is seen in this photo from Harding University. - Photo by Courtesy of Harding University

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed a neighbor after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. An Arkansas university confirmed that the slain 26-year-old was a 2016 graduate.

The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. She told responding officers that she believed the victim's apartment was her own when she entered it.

The responding officers administered first aid to the victim, whom the Dallas County medical examiner's office identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean, a native of the Caribbean island country of St. Lucia who worked for accounting and consulting firm PwC. Jean, who was black, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police haven't released the name of the officer, who wasn't injured. She will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

Harding University in Searcy confirmed in a statement Friday that Jean was a 2016 graduate. The school said he was heavily involved on campus as a member of Good News Singers, a resident assistant and a leader in a men's social club.

He also frequently led worship at chapel services and for campus events at the Christian college, according to the statement. On the school's website, the "Chapel" section features a photo of Jean singing.

On Friday morning, Harding President Bruce McLarty shared his favorite memory of Jean with students.

“At Lectureship [an annual Bible conference] one year, I asked him to lead singing one night. Because of the subject, there was a particular old hymn that I asked him if he would mind leading,” McLarty said. “He didn’t say anything about not knowing the song, but he had never heard it before in his life. He came up that evening and was just smiling and excited about leading it. He told me he had never heard the song before, but that day, he called back to St. Lucia and asked his grandmother to teach him that old hymn on the phone. So he shared it with us at Lectureship that night, and it was a truly special moment.”

The university said the "entire Harding family" is grieving for Jean, "who has meant so very much to us."

Authorities haven't said how the officer got into Jean's home, or whether his door was open or unlocked. The apartment complex is just a few blocks from Dallas' police headquarters.

During a Friday morning news conference, Sgt. Warren Mitchell acknowledged there are many questions about what happened that he couldn't answer.

"We still have a lot to do in this investigation. So there's a lot of information I understand you guys want but this is all we can give you at this time," Mitchell said.

When asked if anyone else had witnessed the shooting, Warren replied: "We have not spoken to anyone else at this time."

Residents of the apartment complex said they can access their units with a regular key or through a keypad code.

Two women who live on the second floor near where the shooting happened said they heard a lot of noise late Thursday.

"It was, like, police talk: 'Open up! Open up!'" 20-year-old Caitlin Simpson told The Dallas Morning News.

Yazmine Hernandez, 20, was studying with Simpson when they heard the commotion.

"We heard cops yelling, but otherwise had no idea what was going on," Hernandez said.

Police said they are conducting a joint investigation with the Dallas County district attorney's office.