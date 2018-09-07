Bees in urban and suburban areas have many sources of nectar and pollen from the blooms found in residential, commercial and public landscapes. The sheer density of flowers per acre is greater than in rural areas, but for the most part it’s an accidental bonanza. The nectar-bearing plants are there for our benefit, not the bees’. Bees may fly as far as three miles to forage, and in that respect, we are all beekeepers.

General pollinator gardens are trendy as a way to draw beneficial and interesting wildlife, including bees of all stripes, butterflies, dragonflies and hummingbirds. But honeybees are unusual in their year-round presence and in their large numbers, and the gardener can tailor practices to their needs.

