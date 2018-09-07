The University of Arkansas at Monticello said Friday that it has received the largest gift in its history from an Arkansas couple's trust.

The school said in a news release that the donation from the trust of Merle and Deloris Peterson of Dumas will total more than $6 million once property appraisals are determined.

"This is a wonderful gesture from two people who always held this university in high regard," Chancellor Karla Hughes said. "We will make sure their gift goes toward something at UAM that will continue the Petersons’ legacy of supporting education in southeast Arkansas for generations to come."

Jeff Weaver, UA-Monticello's vice chancellor for advancement, called the gift a "wonderful surprise."

"I hope this inspires others to include UAM in their planned gifts so that their legacy makes a real impact through supporting higher education,” he said in a statement.