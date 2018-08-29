A head-on collision on Interstate 30 in Little Rock left two people dead early Wednesday, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cronk of Little Rock was driving a 2003 Acura the wrong way on the interstate when he collided with a 2003 Hyundai traveling east around 3:30 a.m.

Cronk and the Hyundai's driver, 65-year-old Felipe Alvarado-Garcia of Benton, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which occurred on the interstate east of 65th Street, a preliminary report states.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 314 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.